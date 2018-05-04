Trimline Completes Seabourn Quest Interior Refit

Trimline announced it had completed a six-day dry dock refit in Genoa on Seabourn Quest.

The interior refurbishment specialist sent a team of 200 to carry out the refit, which included flooring, joinery, decoration, upholstery, plumbing, tiling, electrical and fine finishing works to upgrade all public areas, passenger suites and crew areas onboard.

Some key highlights were upgrading the elevators to give a more luxurious feel and creating new partitioned treatment areas within the spa, the company said.

Holland America Group’s Sr. Interior Operations Specialist, Linh Nguyen said" “I’ve always appreciated the working relationship that we have with Trimline. This time on Quest, projects were completed in a timely manner.”

Trimline’s Key Account Manager, Simon Dawkins commented “This Seabourn Quest refit is the largest refit that Trimline has carried out for Seabourn and we are delighted with the level of finish delivered by our experienced team. Having carried out several refits for Seabourn now, we are familiar with the ultra-luxury standards of the fleet and are able to overcome any challenges quickly onboard.”