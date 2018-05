US Shipmanagers announced it has added the MV Bahamas Explorer to its fleet, becoming the commercial and ship management firm for the ex-Cruise West vessel.

As part of the acquisition, the Florida-based company also picked up Trans American Ship Holding Company, which has a 20-year ship management history and six employees, led by Arturo Calvo Gomez, who will remain as manager.

US Shipmanagers specializes in ship management, technical management and crewing.