Cruise Lines 2018 Q1 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following the opening quarter of 2018.

Takeaways:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings put in a noteworthy Q1 performance, with net income reported at $103 million, up from $62 million a year prior. The company also posted a big increase in net income per passenger day, up from $14.63 to $21.83

Net income was also up for Carnival, from $352 million to $391 million; while Royal Caribbean went from $215 million to $219 million.

Net ticket revenue rose the most for Carnival, going from $106.71 per passenger day last year to $115.99 this year, while both Royal and Norwegian also noted improvements.

Onboard spend improved the most at Royal Caribbean, with net onboard revenue per passenger day going from $48.63 to $52.21, while both Carnival and Norwegian logged improvements as well.

On the fuel side, expenses were up for Carnival and Norwegian, while Royal Caribbean managed to shave fuel costs by $17 million in the quarter compared to the same period for 2017.

Operating expenses per passenger day were up for Carnival and Royal, with Carnival seeing an increase of $14.55 per passenger day for a result of $177.98 per passenger day. Norwegian, however, trimmed operating expenses, down to $238.40 per passenger day compared to $243.72 last year.

