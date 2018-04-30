Cruise Executive Compensation: Fain Highest Paid for Second Straight Year

Royal Caribbean Cruises Chairman and CEO Richard Fain was the highest paid executive at a publicly-traded cruise company in 2017, for the second year in a row, according to SEC filings.

The reveal came following SEC filings detailing 2017 executive compensation from Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Lindblad Expeditions.

Fain was paid $13.3 million in 2017, up from $10.4 million the year prior, as Royal Caribbean rocketed to a record earnings year.

At the much larger Carnival Corporation, President and CEO Arnold Donald was paid $13.0 million, up from $9.9 million 2016.

Frank del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, saw a salary of $10.5 million in 2017, up from $2.9 million last year, but down from $31.9 million in 2015.

At the small and niche Lindblad Expeditions, Sven-Olof Lindblad, president and CEO, saw a salary of $1.6 million, up from $1.3 million in 2016.

