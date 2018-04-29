MSC Meraviglia Arrives in Hamburg; Grandiosa Christening Set

The 2017-built MSC Meraviglia officially made her maiden call at the port of Hamburg today, marking the start of her new season in Northern Europe.

MSC Cruises also announced that MSC Grandiosa will be christened in Hamburg in Nov. 2019.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago commented: “We are delighted to announce the christening of MSC Grandiosa here in Hamburg. Since our last christening in Germany of MSC Magnifica in 2010, as a company we have embarked on a journey of strong growth and the German cruise guest has embraced our brand and our offering in a strong way so it is only natural that we would look to christen in Germany our next flagship and the first of the Meraviglia-Plus ships to come into service, MSC Grandiosa. We hold a special relationship with Germany overall and we are looking forward to celebrating with our German partners next November as well as welcoming our international guests to this historic port, rich in Maritime tradition and heritage.”

This summer, MSC Cruises is opening up Northern Europe to even more cruise guests and with the addition of MSC Meraviglia, offering four ships, 36 different itineraries and six possible embarkation ports across Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Denmark.