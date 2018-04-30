Dream Cruises Launches Taste the Dream

Dream Cruises has announced Taste the Dream – Wine and Dine at Sea, a culinary extravaganza featuring a collaboration between six Asia-based celebrity chefs and the Dream culinary team., the company said.

From June to November 2018, guests who book and stay in “The Palace” suite accommodations on board World Dream will have the opportunity to try limited-edition tasting menus.

These menus will be included in the complimentary daily dining options for all guests who stay in The Palace suites on World Dream. There will also be an exclusive Chef’s table and interactive workshops with the celebrity chefs available to all guests throughout the cruise.

Celebrity Chef Roster:

Alvin Leung, triple Michelin-starred expert in molecular gastronomy

Chan Kwok Keung (KK), Michelin-starred Chef and World Champion of the Chinese Cuisine World Championship

Vicky Cheng, the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star in Hong Kong and master of French-Chinese fusion cuisine

Christian Yang, globe-trotting food lover, also known as the “culinary magician”

Wan Tat Kong, Master of Chinese Food Culture and member of the International Jury Committee, World Association of Chinese Cuisine

Martin Yan, world-renowned celebrity chef and host of the award-winning cooking show “Yan Can Cook”

“To debut our new signature dining campaign, we are proud to showcase the outstanding talents of these six culinary experts on World Dream, where they join forces with our Dream Cruises Chefs and galley teams, led by fleet executive chefs Reinhard Mammes and Lee Eng Heng, as well as the executive chef of World Dream, Supachai Saisoigeon to create an exquisite gourmet experience at sea,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “We look forward to reimagining the enjoyment of food and wine at sea with a multifaceted ‘Wine & Dine; experience that is truly Asian at heart and international is spirit. We look forward to exceeding the expectations of our discerning guests.”

From June to November, guests on World Dream can look forward to “4-hand menus” –a joint collaboration of two chefs - inspired by the themes of ocean and sailing and crafted by the celebrity chefs and the Dream culinary team.

The menus will showcase different highlights from each celebrity chef including molecular gastronomy, modern Cantonese cuisine, French-Chinese fusion food art, thematic banquets based on Chinese literature classics and more.

Each 4-hand menu will also be complemented by a fine selection of wines and spirits curated by the professional sommelier on World Dream, the company said.

The limited-edition tasting menus will be available exclusively in onboard specialty restaurants, which guests of The Palace may enjoy on a complimentary basis.

A selection of thematic dishes will also be featured in a-la-carte menus, as well as in the complimentary buffets of inclusive restaurants.