Seabourn Ovation Delivered

The new 604-guest Seabourn Ovation was delivered today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Sestri (Genoa).

Among the participants of the ceremony, welcomed by the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono: Giovanni Toti, Governor of Liguria, Marco Bucci, Mayor of the city of Genoa, Micky Arison, Chairman of Carnival Corporation, and Richard D. Meadows, President of Seabourn Cruise Line.

The Ovation is a sister ship to the luxury Seabourn Encore, which was also built by Fincantieri and entered service in 2016.

The new ship is 40,350 gross tons, 210 meters long and 28 meters wide and is able to reach a cruising speed of 18.6 knots.

Richard D. Meadows, President of Seabourn Cruise Line, stated: “We are pleased to take delivery of Seabourn Ovation, offering yet another reason for luxury travelers to choose us for their next holiday. It has been an incredible journey to see the ship come to life, and the Fincantieri team has done a fantastic job in the construction of the ship. The combination of Adam Tihany’s design vision and Fincantieri’s fine craftsmanship have resulted in yet another stunning creation. We are very proud to welcome her to the Seabourn family”.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: "Completing such a ship with this level of luxury and complexity is not always an assuming result, and therefore we are very proud of it. Furthermore, for us it is an even more remarkable industrial achievement if we consider that it is the second delivery within a few weeks and that other two units will take the sea from our yards in the coming two months. Four cruise ships belonging to different kind of market segments, for three different ship owners: no other shipbuilding group can provide such references and our goal is to further grow and improve".