Photos: Norwegian Bliss Arrives in Azores

Norwegian Bliss

The new Norwegian Bliss was in Ponta Delgada earlier this week at the start of a trans-Atlantic crossing. The brand new ship is next bound for media and VIP events in Manhattan before her inaugural season sailing Alaska cruises from Seattle.

Photos: Antonio Silva

