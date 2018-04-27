Photos: Norwegian Bliss Arrives in Azores

The new Norwegian Bliss was in Ponta Delgada earlier this week at the start of a trans-Atlantic crossing. The brand new ship is next bound for media and VIP events in Manhattan before her inaugural season sailing Alaska cruises from Seattle.



Photos: Antonio Silva