Lloyd’s Register: Statutory Alert on Sulfur Emissions

AIDA and Marella Cruises Vessels

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued a statutory alert on the 2020 IMO global sulfur limit which goes to 0.50 percent.

In 2012, for ships operating outside Emission Control Areas (ECAs), the MARPOL Annex VI global cap on marine fuel sulfur content was reduced from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent, with a further reduction to 0.50% being scheduled for 2020.

The current sulfur content limit of 0.1 percent set for marine fuel oil on vessels operating in ECAs will not change in 2020. An original limit of 1 percent was established on 1 July 2010, which was then lowered to 0.1 percent on 1 January 2015.

The ECAs established under MARPOL Annex VI for SOx are: the Baltic Sea area; the North Sea area; the North American area (covering designated coastal areas off the United States and Canada); and the United States Caribbean Sea area (waters around Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands).

LR stated that shipowners and operators will need to ensure their vessels are able to run on compliant fuel, or consider the installation of approved equivalent methods – such as exhaust gas cleaning systems (‘scrubbers’) – to remove sulfur from engine emissions.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Annual Report