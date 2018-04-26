Pullmantur’s Captain For A Day

Pullmantur Cruises brought its Captain for a Day program to Colon and Cartagena recently aboard the Monarch, hosting school children between the ages from five to 10.

More tan 100 children, who attend the Colegio República de Bolivia (Colon) and the Institución Educativa Pedro de Heredia (Cartagena), participated while the ship was in port . The President and CEO of Pullmantur, Richard J. Vogel, and the Captain of the Monarch, Alex Norenko, also joined and welcomed the children aboard.

The children and their teachers toured the ship together with the cruise staff, who accompanied the participants throughout their stay. In addition, they were served a snack and viewed a show involving storytelling, which was created exclusively for them.

Vogel stated that it is “very satisfying to see the children's excitement and joy. It's an incentive that—without a doubt—motivates us to continue this program, the aim of which is to offer a glimpse of what we do to the students who attend schools near the ports where we operate."

Vogel also expresseed his thanks to Captain Norenko and all the officers and crew for “their commitment and involvement in this initiative, which has made it possible for the children to have an unforgettable day with us."

Captain for a Day was launched by Pullmantur in May 2015 and has to date been offered in Colombia (Cartagena), Spain (Barcelona, La Coruña, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Vigo) and Portugal (Lisbon).