Crystal Esprit to be Deployed to Red Sea

The Crystal Esprit will be based in the Red Sea for October through December 2019, the company announced.

The seven- to 11-day sailings will cruise the Arabian Peninsula, the company said. The itineraries do not repeat and are easily combinable.

One December voyage will be roundtrip from Dubai, as the ship will overnight in the city before visiting Sir Bani Yas Island, Bahrain, Doha and Abu Dhabi (overnight).

There are also calls into Sokhna, Egypt, which offers Crystal guests a gateway to the pyramids of Giza, just 60 miles away from Cairo, and the soon-to-be-opened archaeological Grand Egyptian Museum. The resort town of Eilat, Israel is also featured, as well as Muscat, Oman.