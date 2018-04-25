Coral Expeditions Promoting Charters

Coral Expeditions is focused on reaching a broad market from individual travelers to full-ship charters, providing guests with customized itineraries across its fleet. The company said it is promoting charters to groups, alumni and historical associations, and to corporations rewarding top performers with incentive travel packages, and also offers tie-ins with events such as whale migrations or solar/lunar eclipses. The company said it has hosted charters around the globe since 1984.

“A charter cruise is a wonderful way for clients and their invited guests to experience a custom-crafted expedition all their own,” said Mark Fifield, group general manager for Coral.

Coral Expeditions’ fleet of four ships include the 46-passenger Coral Expedition I and the 42-passenger Coral Expedition II, designed for cruising in Australian coastal waters. The 72-passenger Coral Discoverer conducts expeditions around the globe, and will be joined by the new 120-passenger Coral Adventure next year.

Coral Expedition charter rates include all meals and inclusions such as activities and interpretive shore excursions. Cuisine options can be tailored to the requirements of individual charters. Itineraries can also be customized as required.