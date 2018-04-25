Carnival Commemorates ANZAC Day with a Dawn Service at Sea

The Carnival Spirit will host an ANZAC Day dawn service at sea on April 25, during its eight-night cruise to New Caledonia.

The day will commemorate all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service past and present.

Sprigs of rosemary will be sold on board with all proceeds going to Legacy, a charity caring for defense force service people and their families in need, Carnival said, in a statement.

Guests will be able to enjoy a "Gunfire Breakfast," play backyard cricket, two-up and watch a special screening of Gallipoli throughout the day.

Carnival will also host a special gathering in the Red Frog Pub for veterans, giving them a comfortable environment to get to know one another and share stories.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Vice President Australia, Jennifer Vandekreeke, said the cruise line is proud to be hosting a special ANZAC service for its guests.

"Our ANZAC Day experience will be one of remembrance and reflection, a celebration of the ANZAC Spirit. Carnival Cruise Line has called Australia home for five years and we want to continue to provide our guests the opportunity to commemorate this important day with us."