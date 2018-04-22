Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: April 22

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Featured Job:

CSG Project Director – Refurbishment and New Builds

CSG have been engaged to appoint a Director of refurbishment for a global line. Based in Florida you will be tasked with leading multiple teams in an extensive refurbishment and newbuild program. You will have a strong leadership background, technical knowledge and previous experience of managing multi-million dollar re-fits. Please follow the link for more detail

https://www.csgtalent.com/jobs/project-director-cruise-ship-modernisation-2

CSG Talent are a leading worldwide search consultancy specialising in Cruise, working with leading senior talent within the industry exclusively. Please feel free to contact me about any needs and how we can work with you to provide the strongest level of candidate for your business: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Vacation Sales Representative Miami
Norwegian Reservations Supervisor Miami
Norwegian Cruise Specialist - Oceania Miami
Royal Caribbean Port & Shopping Guide Miami
Princess Direct Sales Agent California
Princess Cargo Coordinator - International Logistics California
Carnival UK Head Baker - Fleet - Ship Based UK
Carnival UK Marketing Manager (Onboard Revenue) UK

 

More cruise line jobs are available here. 

 

April 22, 2018
