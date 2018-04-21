Port of Halifax Starts Cruise Season

The 2018 Halifax cruise season will officially start Sunday, April 22, at noon with the arrival of Fram, a Hurtigruten vessel. She is scheduled to berth at Pier 23 in the Halifax Seaport District.

With 200 scheduled vessel calls carrying approximately 300,000 thousand cruise guests during the 2018 season, the Port of Halifax said it is preparing for another record-breaking year.

Highlights include: Ten scheduled inaugural calls, starting with the arrival of the Norwegian Bliss on April 30. This will be the first North American call on the maiden voyage of the new ship. The Disney Magic will make three calls in September and October, and the Queen Mary 2 will make one call in October.

October 9, 2018 is expected to be the busiest day with over 11,000 cruise passengers on five vessels