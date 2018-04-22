Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Hurtigruten to Upgrade Fleet to LNG and Battery Power

MS Fram
Norway’s Hurtigruten has announced its largest fleet renewal program  ever. Almost all of its ships will be converted to hybrid powerplants, combining engines running on LNG with batteries.

Hurtigruten has contracted with Rolls-Royce Marine for six of ships so far with an option to renew another three ships as well. The upgrades shall be completed before Hurtigruten enters into its new contract with the Norwegian government for coastal service, starting January 1, 2021.

All of the Hurtigruten will also be enabled for shorepower.

Hurtrigruten’s total investment is estimated at around $150 million.

Today, the ships are operating on MGO.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide