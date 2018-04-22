Hurtigruten to Upgrade Fleet to LNG and Battery Power



Norway’s Hurtigruten has announced its largest fleet renewal program ever. Almost all of its ships will be converted to hybrid powerplants, combining engines running on LNG with batteries.

Hurtigruten has contracted with Rolls-Royce Marine for six of ships so far with an option to renew another three ships as well. The upgrades shall be completed before Hurtigruten enters into its new contract with the Norwegian government for coastal service, starting January 1, 2021.

All of the Hurtigruten will also be enabled for shorepower.

Hurtrigruten’s total investment is estimated at around $150 million.

Today, the ships are operating on MGO.