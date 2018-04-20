Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Tom Wolber to Host Crystal's President Cruise on Serenity

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises announced that President and CEO Tom Wolber will host the line’s annual President’s Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity this July.

The “Vineyards and Vistas” voyage sets sail on July 29, 2018 from London to Monte Carlo on a 14-day journey and will feature special events and activities hosted by Wolber and his wife, Sharon.

On the interactive voyage, guests can attend a presentation by Wolber on what is on the horizon for Crystal, special receptions and dinners throughout the sailing, as well as a hosted shore excursion in Barcelona, Spain.

“The President’s Cruise is a Crystal tradition I very much look forward to, as it is one of the best opportunities for me to connect with guests who have long loved the brand, as well as those who may be sailing with us for the first time,” Wolber said. “To be able to spend such quality time with Crystal’s best ambassadors – our guests – while sailing such a beautiful part of the world is a treat.”

The two-week itinerary sails the coast of France with two overnights in Bordeaux and one night each in Lisbon and Barcelona.

