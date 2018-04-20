Regent Reports Booking Record

Regent Seven Seas Cruises had the best single booking day in the brand’s 26 year history when it opened sales for the new Seven Seas Splendor, launching in 2020, accounting for a 32% increase over the previous all-time high on inaugural season launch day for Seven Seas Explorer in January 2015.

The company said it not only saw record bookings for her inaugural season, but they also had strong reservations across the other four ships in the fleet, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Mariner® and Seven Seas Voyage®.

“The response to Seven Seas Splendor’s inaugural season has been incredible, bringing in even more bookings than the Explorer did on her launch day, proving that the demand among both past and new guests continues to grow,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It’s especially encouraging that we’ve only released Splendor’s first 10 voyages; I’m looking forward to seeing our guests’ reactions when we announce the 2020-21 schedule later this year.”