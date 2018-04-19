Norwegian Takes Delivery of New Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially taken delivery of the new 167,800-ton Norwegian Bliss in Bremerhaven, Germany, following a handover from Meyer Werft shipyard.
The Norwegian Bliss is the 11th ship built for Norwegian Cruise Line by the Papenburg-based shipyard.
“This is our 13th cruise ship we delivered to Norwegian within the last 15 years. Our team made has done a great job. I am proud and thankful for their contribution”, said Tim Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.
Following the delivery, the ship will sail for Southampton, where the ship will be presented to the public for the first time. After a crossing, she will be previewed to media and VIPs in New York, and christened later in May in Seattle ahead of her debut summer season in Alaska.
Norwegian Bliss - Main Data
|Tonnage
|167,800 GRT
|Overall length
|333.46 m
|Width
|41.4 m
|Number of decks
|20
|Draught
|8.40 m
|Machine output MAN
|3x 12 V 2x 14V total 76,800 kW
|Propulsion power
|44,000 kW
|Speed
|23.2 kn
|Passengers
|3998
|No. of passenger cabins
|2043
|Number of outside cabins (incl. suites)
|1599
|No. of inner cabins
|444
|Crew max.
|1,716
|Theatre seating capacity
|858
|No. of restaurants
|18
|No. of bars/lounges
|12
|Total weight of applied paint approx.
|300 t
|Total length of installed cables.
|2,200 km
|Total length of installed pipes approx.
|400 km
|Flag
|Bahamas
|Class
|DNVGL