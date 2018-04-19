Norwegian Takes Delivery of New Bliss

From left: Bernard Meyer of Meyer Werft, and Andy Stuart, president of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially taken delivery of the new 167,800-ton Norwegian Bliss in Bremerhaven, Germany, following a handover from Meyer Werft shipyard.

The Norwegian Bliss is the 11th ship built for Norwegian Cruise Line by the Papenburg-based shipyard.

“This is our 13th cruise ship we delivered to Norwegian within the last 15 years. Our team made has done a great job. I am proud and thankful for their contribution”, said Tim Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

Following the delivery, the ship will sail for Southampton, where the ship will be presented to the public for the first time. After a crossing, she will be previewed to media and VIPs in New York, and christened later in May in Seattle ahead of her debut summer season in Alaska.

Norwegian Bliss - Main Data

Tonnage 167,800 GRT
Overall length 333.46 m
Width 41.4 m
Number of decks 20
Draught 8.40 m
Machine output MAN 3x 12 V 2x 14V total 76,800 kW
Propulsion power 44,000 kW
Speed 23.2 kn
Passengers 3998
No. of passenger cabins 2043
Number of outside cabins (incl. suites) 1599
No. of inner cabins 444
Crew max. 1,716
Theatre seating capacity 858
No. of restaurants 18
No. of bars/lounges 12
Total weight of applied paint approx. 300 t
Total length of installed cables. 2,200 km
Total length of installed pipes approx. 400 km
Flag Bahamas
Class DNVGL

 

 

