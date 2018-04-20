Wärtsilä to Provide Maintenance for Gas Handling System on Viking Grace

Wärtsilä and Viking Line have signed an Optimized Maintenance agreement for the Wärtsilä LNGPac system onboard passenger ferry Viking Grace, the companies announced.

This is the first Optimized Maintenance agreement ever made for Wärtsilä LNGPac, a complete gas handling system for ships fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The agreement also includes Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) and online support for the Wärtsilä LNGPac system. Additionally, Wärtsilä extends its existing Optimized Maintenance agreement for Viking Line’s Viking Grace ferry for another five years.

The Optimized Maintenance agreement, signed in late 2017, enables the planning and scheduling of Viking Grace’s maintenance procedures to suit the ship owner’s business operations, thus improving their long-term cost predictability, the company announced.

“Environmental considerations are, along with the need to optimize operational efficiency, high on the agenda of Viking Line,” said Ulf Hagström, Senior Vice President, Marine Operations & NB at Viking Line Oyj. “Wärtsilä is a forerunner in dual-fuel and other environmentally sound technology and has repeatedly shown its excellence in technical assistance and service for Viking Line and Viking Grace. With this agreement, we will be able to utilize the full potential of Wärtsilä’s knowledge and know-how.”

In addition to Wärtsilä LNGPac, Wärtsilä has delivered four Wärtsilä 50DF main engines running on LNG, the transverse bow and stern tunnel thrusters, two stainless steel fixed pitch, built-up main propellers with complete propeller shaft lines and environmentally sound shaft line seal systems to Viking Grace.