Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award

Stein Kruse (left) at NAF Banquet

Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse was honored with the Ambassador C. Howard Wilkins, Jr. Award from the Netherland-America Foundation at a dinner at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, D.C., Thursday, April 12, 2018.

His Excellency Henne Schuwer, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States, was honorary chair of the event. 

Named for the U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands from 1989 to 1992 who endowed it in 1998, the C. Howard Wilkins, Jr. Award recognizes outstanding professional accomplishments in fields of business, banking, corporate leadership, politics, government and diplomacy, arts and sciences, entertainment and sports.

“Holland America Line has a rich Dutch legacy and heritage that I have been a part of for nearly 20 years, and I am honored to be recognized by the Netherland-America Foundation with this distinction,” said Kruse. “I share this award with all of my colleagues who foster our on-going relationship with the Netherlands, our economic impact in the region, and the connection between our cultures that we proudly highlight on board Holland America Line ships.”

Kruse was honored alongside Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO, Lockheed Martin, who received The Ambassador J. William Middendorf II Award, and Glen Hauenstein, president, Delta Air Lines, who was honored with The Ambassador K. Terry Dornbush Award.

“The Netherland-America Foundation is about strengthening the economic, political and cultural ties between the United States and the Netherlands, and the Ambassadors’ Awards honor individuals who exemplify our mission,” said James Dykstra, NAF board member and chair of the organizing committee of the NAF Ambassadors’ Awards Dinner. “Through his work with Holland America Line, Stein Kruse has been a champion of promoting Dutch culture and heritage around the world, and it’s a privilege to present him with the C. Howard Wilkins, Jr. Award.”

