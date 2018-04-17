Coral Expeditions Adds Theme Cruises

Coral Expeditions expanded their cruise offering with the development of a series of themed expeditions in its annual sailing calendar, the company said.

General Manager, Mark Fifield explained: “As a leader of expedition cruising, our on-board experience is renowned for delivering enjoyment and education to our guests. Our annual series of themed departures continues to develop around pillars of maritime history, natural seasons, arts and culture and regional food and wine. We are excited to continue to be leaders in the market and look forward to working with key curators to deliver this unique offering to our guests.”

Expedition sailings start with an indigenous art voyage this October to Cape York and Anthem Land. Ports include Yirrkala, Maningrida, Elcho Island and Badu Island.

Joined by guest artist and curator, Brian Robinson, guests will learn about song lines and stories that shaped this country.

An Australian cuisine cruise is next up, also visiting Cape York and Anthem Land. This Australian Cuisine themed itinerary along Australia’s remote northern coastline will be hosted by award-winning chef Craig Squires. Expedition guests can look forward to signature menu items, cooking demonstrations and presentations showcasing how unique ingredients can be incorporated into modern dishes at home.

During the sailing across coastal Arnhem Land all the way to the Great Barrier Reef, Squires will be hosting cooking demonstrations featuring unique Australian ingredients. Squires will also prepare special menus with locally sourced ingredients from the rich and vast landscapes of this journey.

Other sailings include:

A Yachtsman’s Cruise – Sydney to Hobart Race Special | December 2018

Coastal Treks of Tasmania | January 2018

Wildlife and Warriors of West Papua | May 2019