Carnival Announces 2018 Executive Partner Board

Carnival Cruise Line has announced members of its 2018 Executive Partner Advisory Board, including the addition of two new consortia partners, Signature Travel Network and Ensemble Travel Group.

Now comprised of 16 travel executives, the board provides feedback and shares input on various trade initiatives with the line’s senior sales leadership team, the company said.

“We rely on the valuable feedback of these accomplished travel industry leaders and look forward to their ongoing and impactful advice throughout the year,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez. “This group represents a rich diversity of agency model types, which helps us implement strategies that more broadly benefit all agents selling Carnival.”

Members of the 2018 Executive Partner Advisory Board are:

David Crooks, Sr. Vice President, Product & Operations , World Travel Holdings

Matthew Eichhorst, President, Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Michelle Fee, CEO, Cruise Planners

Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion

Anthony Hamawy, President, Cruise.com

Emerson Kirksey Hankamer, President & CEO, Vacations To Go

Sarah Henshall, Sr. Vice President, Travel & Branch Operations, AAA Carolinas

Ashley Hunter, Vice President of Sales Development , Avoya

Kathryn Mazza-Burney, Executive Vice President, Sales, TRAVELSAVERS

Koreen McNutt, Sr. Director Global Cruise, Expedia Group

Libbie Rice, Co-President, Ensemble Travel Group

John Rowley, Co-Founder & CEO, International Cruise & Excursions Inc. (ICE)

Marcia Rowley, Co-Founder & COO, International Cruise & Excursions Inc. (ICE)

Alex Sharpe, President, Signature Travel Network

Don Walker, Co-Owner, WMPH Vacations

Rick Zimmerman, President, KHM Travel

Carnival’s Executive Partner Advisory Board meets annually with the line’s sales leadership team as well as certain executive team members. Members were selected by Carnival’s sales leadership team.