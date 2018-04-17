 Rivertrace launches Smart ESM Wash Water Monitor for Scrubbers

Rivertrace has launched its SMART ESM monitor at the Sulphur Cap 2020 Conference, Awards and Exhibition being held April 17-18 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

With the pending sulphur cap regulations in sight, a popular solution for shipowners to ensure compliance is to install an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS), also known as scrubbers.

Wet scrubber systems use wash water to remove the pollutants from the exhaust gas, and the wash water being discharged must be monitored at all times to ensure it is within the limits set by the regulating body, the company said.

The Smart ESM developed by Rivertrace, is a wash water monitor that is suitable for both the inlet and outlet of a wet exhaust gas cleaning system, measuring and recording PAH, Turbidity, Temperature and pH, on open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid scrubber systems. The Smart ESM is fully compliant with MEPC 259(68) and provides reliable information to ensure compliance with the worldwide SOx limits.

Mike Coomber, Managing Director of Rivertrace said: “We are excited to launch the Smart ESM which is the latest in our innovative range of monitoring products. The 2020 global sulphur limit is an important milestone for our industry and we are delighted that we are able to offer such a positive contribution to ensuring the ongoing compliance to new regulations which will reduce harmful impacts of shipping on the environment. We are working in partnership with a number of OEMs ensuring we supply a complimentary and complete solution.”

The Smart ESM has a large 10” touch screen display which provides a flexible user interface and data is relayed to the ship’s main control system via an Ethernet connection and 4-20 mA analogue outputs and has the ability to interact with other systems using Modbus protocols. The monitor provides onscreen graphs showing either live data or historic hourly, daily or weekly figures.