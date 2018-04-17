ExxonMobil Announces First Locations for 2020 Compliant Fuels

ExxonMobil has today announced that it will supply fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 0.5% sulphur cap in ports in Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean and Singapore. Additional locations will be announced throughout 2018, according to a statement.

“Our new suite of compliant fuels will include residual and distillate grades. We are at a very advanced stage in the development of these fuels, therefore making us well positioned to help customers meet the reduced sulphur limit ahead of the IMO’s 2020 implementation date,” said Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager, ExxonMobil.

“Close collaboration with our global manufacturing, research and development teams is crucial to this process. This integrated approach has helped us to develop fuels that not only meet the ISO 8217-2017 specification, but also ensures our customers get the high quality and compliant options they need through our stringent testing protocols and fit-for-use assessments,” said Volta.

ExxonMobil’s IMO-compliant fuels are being formulated using proprietary patented technology that can help identify potential compatibility issues during the development process, the company said.

“We have developed proprietary methods for determining the compatibility of various grades of fuels as well as methods for modifying fuel composition to improve quality, stability and compatibility,” said Mike Noorman, Head of Fuels Technology, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering.

“Our patented technology is helping us to develop products that address the potential hazards vessel operators could face when mixing fuels,” said Volta.