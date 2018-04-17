North American Cruise Passenger Capacity Hike of 40 Percent from 2018 to 2027

North American cruise capacity is projected to grow nearly 40 percent, from an estimated 14.5 million passengers in 2018 to more than 20 million by 2027, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Carnival Corporation has the largest market share today with 43.8 percent for Carnival Cruise Line, which is the single largest brand in the market, alongside Princess, Holland America and Seabourn.

Due to more aggressive growth by other companies and new companies entering the market, that market share will shrink to 37.5 percent by 2027.

Royal Caribbean is the second largest company with a combined market share of 29.6 percent for its three brands this year, which will grow slightly to 30.6 percent by 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will also see its market share grow for is brands, from 15.2 percent this year to 16 percent over the next 10 years.

The projections are based on known new ship deployments ,changes and withdrawals.

On an annual basis, North American market capacity will be up 6.4 percent this year, 7 percent in 2019, 3.8 percent in 2020, 5.6 percent in 2021, 6.7 percent in 2022 and 5.1 percent in 2023, before it tapers off to a slower growth rate from 2024 through 2027.

The fleet will grow from 221 ships and 308,031 berths to 268 ships and 406,271 berths over the 10-year period.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2018-2019 edition today.