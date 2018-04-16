Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen to Feature Art Selected by Queen Sonja of Norway

Hurtigruten’s new expedition ship, the Roald Amundsen, which is expected to launch into service next May will feature an art collection selected by Her Royal Highness Queen Sonja of Norway and her art foundation, the Queen Sonja Print Award (QSPA).

Hurtigruten made the announcement on April 15 when the Fram was in New York.

The QSPA is focused on promoting young artists, and the ship will feature around 600 works by 20 young Norwegian artists, as well as works of art by the Queen herself.

With the QSPA, there may also be sales of art aboard the Roald Amundsen, in addition to exhibitions and lectures, according to Hurtigruten.

In addition to the Queen, also aboard the Fram to make the announcement was Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam and Julie Ebbing, one of the artists whose work will be exhibited.

Speaking aboard the Fram, Queen Sonja drew parallels between the new hybrid expedition ship and Viking ships that were also decorated with art, such as wood carvings of dragonheads, flowers and animals. A thousand years later that tradition continues with the art aboard the Roald Amundsen.

Hurtigruten and the QSPA are also discussing art for a sister ship, the Fridtjof Nansen, that is scheduled to be completed in 2019.