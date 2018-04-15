TUI Bids Farewell to Mein Schiff 1

Mein Schiff 1

After eight years, 10 months and four weeks of operation, totaling 3,254 days, the ship that started the TUI Cruises brand has left its fleet.

TUI bid farewell to the Mein Schiff 1 last week, having sailed the vessel between May 15, 2009 and April 11, 2018.

The 1,924-guest ship originally launched as the Galaxy for Celebrity Cruises, built at Meyer Werft and entering service in 1996, before being transferred to TUI in 2009.

TUI christened the ship in Hamburg on May 15, eight years ago, launching the German brand at the time with artist Ina Muller as the godmother.

The final port of call for the ship? Palma de Mallorca. The vessel has been transferred to sister company Marella Cruises, and will be refurbished over the next month to better serve Marella’s British customers.

The new Mein Schiff 1 launches service for TUI Cruises in May, ushering in a new era of ships as the Meyer-Turku-built vessel will have capacity for 2,900 guests at 110,000 tons.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Annual Report