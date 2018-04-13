Princess Cruises Announces Discovery at SEA Program Lineup

Princess Cruises has announced the 2018 Encounters with Discovery at SEA speaker series program.

From astronomy, sports, and entertainment to pop culture, the Encounters with Discovery at SEA speakers will educate, inspire and entertain guests, the company said.

The program is curated as part of the Discovery at SEA partnership with Discovery which launched in 2014. The Encounters with Discovery at SEA speaker series features regional destination specialists, as well as naturalists and experts in their fields. The newest additions to the speaker series features a wide variety of experts and entertainers who add to the immersive experience of a Princess cruise vacation, discussing subjects including history, culture, and wellness as well as the movie and music industry in Hollywood.

“We are delighted to welcome such fascinating individuals to engage with our guests once again this year,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. “The Encounters with Discovery at SEA speaker series truly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to present our guests with memorable experiences that help shape their vacation of a lifetime.”

The California Coast

The California Coast speaker series debuted on Ruby Princess, Star Princess, and Grand Princess sailings in March and April with stars from the screen and stage entertaining Princess guests, including:

- Shirley Jones: Oscar-winning actress, star of iconic movie musicals, and the popular 1970s TV show “The Partridge Family”

- Denny Seiwell: Drummer and founding member of Wings

- Allan Dennis Rich: Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy nominee

- Linda Gray: Actress and director, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee

Guests sailing on five-10 day sailings in April and May 2018 will enjoy discussions from additional legends, including:

- Pete Best: Original drummer for The Beatles

- John Mauceri: Los Angeles Philharmonic & Hollywood Bowl conductor and producer, Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Billboard award winner

- Charles Fox: Grammy and Emmy award-winning American composer, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee

Europe

Guests will delight in stories from personalities in royalty, entertainment, politics and sport aboard Sapphire Princess this year, on seven and 14-day cruises to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe through October 2018. Speakers include:

- Denny Seiwell: Drummer and founding member of Wings

- William Roache: Actor, “Coronation Street”

- Allan Dennis Rich: Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy nominee

- Halfdan Tangen: Norwegian explorer

- Gillian Walnes Perry MBE: Founder of the Anne Frank trust

- Jevan Morris: Former naval commander, meteorologist and oceanographer

- Mike Curtis: Former royal navy submariner

- Marc Stanton: Former child actor, TV director & producer

- Christine Dunbobbin: Author, actress, voiceover artist

- James Cosmo: actor, playing roles in films including “Braveheart” and “Trainspotting”, as well as the television series “Game of Thrones”

- Danielle Barnett: Singer-songwriter, vocal coach

- Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards: Former British Olympic skier, portrayed in biographical film “Eddie The Eagle”

- Linda Gray: Actress and Director, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee

- Pete Best: Original drummer for the Beatles

- John Virgo: Former professional snooker player turned commentator

- Beverley Callard: Actress, “Coronation Street”

- Jimmy McKenna: Actor, “A Touch of Frost” and “Hollyoaks”

- Ashley Taylor Dawson: Actor and singer, “Hollyoaks”

- Nick Pickard: Actor, “Hollyoaks”

- Harry Redknapp: Hear the stories, both on and off the field from one the U.K.’s well known soccer players and managers

- Terry Butcher: One of England’s most prominent soccer players and managers and author of “Butcher- My Autobiography”

- Paul Burrell RVM: Listen to memories of one of the Royal family’s most trusted and well known Butlers and author of “A Royal Duty”

Each speaker will host a 45-minute talk followed by a question and answer session, as well as a meet-and-greet opportunity with photographs and book signings. Additionally some speakers will be judges on ‘The Voice of the Ocean,” an onboard singing competition for guests that Princess features in partnership with the worldwide TV hit phenomenon. Princess Cruises continually adds guest stars to the Encounters with Discovery at SEA lineup in destinations around the globe throughout the year.

The Discovery at SEA experience onboard Princess Cruises features themed tours, science activities, hands-on programs and games, as well as the newly redesigned Camp Discovery youth and teen centers based on Discovery’s breadth of brands and programming. The interactive experiences are designed to bring to life the nature, wildlife and history of the regions guests are sailing.