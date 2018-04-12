Wendy Man Named to Hurtigruten Asia Post

Hurtigruten has named Wendy Manas Asia-Pacific Regional Sales & Marketing Manager for Hong Kong, South China & South East Asia.

Wendy will join the APAC leadership team and report directly to Damian Perry, Managing Director of Hurtigruten APAC.

In this position, Wendy will lead and support sales and marketing activities in the company's key emerging markets across Asia-Pacific.

“Hong Kong, South China and the emerging SEA source markets are key target markets in our expanding business strategy across the region," said Perry.

Wendy was an integral member of the start-up team for Costa Cruises APAC back in 2006, and also worked for Royal Caribbean in Hong Kong. She has conducted several full-charters of up to 4,800 guests, achieving impressive financial results.