Regent Opens Bookings For New Seven Seas Splendor

Passengers can now book inaugural season itineraries aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship, the Seven Seas Splendor, launching from Fincantieri in February 2020.

“For Seven Seas Splendor’s inaugural season, we included voyages to destinations that are as extraordinary as the ship herself,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Based on guest response to our current itineraries through the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and North America, we anticipate these new offerings will be popular among both new and repeat guests wanting the exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to sail on the newest luxury ship in our fleet.”

The inaugural season includes cruises Caribbean, North America and the Mediterranean. Key ports, according to Regent, inlcude San Juan, Barcelona, Cabo San Lucas, New York, Saint-Tropez, Portofino, Los Angeles, Dubrovnik, Amalfi/Positano, Corfu and Cartagena.

After her first transatlantic voyage on February 7, Seven Seas Splendor crosses through the Panama Canal on her way from Miami to Los Angeles on February 25, 2020, and calls on Cartagena and anchors at Cabo San Lucas.

The ship then heads from Los Angeles to Miami on March 14, 2020, before moving to New York in April.

Then, from New York, she crosses the Atlantic to Barcelona, departing April 16, 2020 for 14 nights ahead of her debut season in Europe.

The first European cruise is 12 nights from Barcelona, including an overnight in Venice, while hte summer season includes both Eastern and Western Mediterranean sailings.