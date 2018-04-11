Scanship Wins Viking Ocean Contract

Scanship announced it has been awarded a contract by the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for the supply of total clean ship system for four Viking Ocean Cruises newbuilds.

The newbuilds will enter service from 2021 to 2023 and Scanship will deliver equipment starting 2019 through 2021.

The Scanship contract includes a total clean ship system with garbage handling, waste incineration, food waste processing and advanced wastewater purification, according to the company.

The advanced wastewater purification system will treat all grey water streams and the black water to the highest industry standard to date being MEPC 227(64) with chapter 4.2 including nitrogen and phosphorus removal.

"These will be the seventh, eight, ninth and tenth newbuilds with Scanship total clean ship system built by Fincantieri for Viking Ocean Cruises. We are thrilled to continue our long-time cooperation with Fincantieri and Viking Ocean Cruises for environmental sustainability at sea," said CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.