Peter Fetten Named President and CEO at MV Werften

Peter Fetten

Peter Fetten has been named as President and CEO of MV Werften, Genting Hong Kong's shipyard group. He was most recently senior vice president of corporate refits for Carnival Corporation, leading the company's drydocking and prototyping programs.

Jarmo Laakso will remain as Managing Director and step into the position of COO to focus on cruise shipbuilding.

Fetten had been with Carnival for nine years, and before that he was vice president of newbuilding and fleet design at Royal Caribbean Cruises. 

Fetten is also a past member of the board of directors of Grand Bahamas Shipyard and has worked together with Laakso at Royal Caribbean Cruises, according to a release. 

“We are pleased that Mr. Fetten is joining the MV Werften team. With his wealth of international experience in the design and construction of mega cruise ships and shipyard management, he will lead MV Werften on its mission to build Dream Cruises’ 204,000 gross ton Global Class ship, the largest ship to be built in Germany and Crystal Cruises’ 20,000 gross ton Endeavor Class ship, the world’s most luxurious expedition ship,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong.

Fetten is a German national and holds degrees in naval architecture and welding engineering from the University of Hamburg.

“I look forward to returning to Germany and playing a pivotal role in revitalizing the shipbuilding industry in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, creating thousands of jobs in the cruise shipbuilding industry for the state,” Fetten added. 

Laakso, in his new role as COO, will focus on the overall yard and building strategy. He will report to Fetten and will remain as a Managing Director of the group.

April 22, 2018
