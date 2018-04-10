Oceania Cruises Unveils 16 New Culinary Classes

Oceania Cruises announced ti is adding 16 new cooking classes for the 2018 European season aboard the 1,250-guest Marina and Riviera.

The new programs were developed by longtime Director of Culinary Enrichment, Chef Kathryn Kelly, and will debut with the first European sailings of the year this April and May the company said.

Classes take place in the ship's Culinary Center.

“As the only foodie-focused cruise line, we strive to provide out guests with one-of-a-kind, hands-on culinary experiences that immerse them in the culinary cultures of the world,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Among the highlights is Mastering Chef Knife Skills, where guests will get a chef’s look at a complete pantry of knives and enjoy the chance to try out a few chef knives to discover the best option. They’ll also learn how to sharpen and maintain this essential kitchen tool, practice various knife cuts and discover how to safely use the mandolin slicer. At the conclusion of the class, all participants will receive a special Knife Skills certificate along with a savings voucher for their favorite Zwilling Company knives.

There's also The Nordic Kitchen class, with regional specialties such as Estonian fish soup, Nordic salmon rillettes, gravlax cured in the traditional Scandinavian spirit and hearty meatballs with a Swedish flair.

“In The Culinary Center, guests cook under the instruction of faculty members who are experienced chefs and restaurateurs who have apprenticed under a who’s who of renowned chefs,” said Chef Kelly. “We continue to add new classes to keep things fresh for our repeat guests and this year we’re thrilled to present our most diverse array of classes, including the first-ever knife-skills-only class to be offered at sea.”

Full Roster of Classes:

Pucker Up – Celebrating the diversity and splendor of lemons in Mediterranean cooking

Ancient Cuisines – showcasing the magical dishes of Morocco and Turkey

All Things Roman – Celebrating the greatest dishes of the ancient Roman Empire

Brunch Comforts – Classic brunch dishes and entertaining tips

Cooking Fresh – Healthy, fresh, and flavorful dishes including Canyon Ranch Spa Cuisine favorites

Essential Pasta – The fundamentals of pasta preparation, cookery, and sauces

Greek Tonight – Our faculty’s favorite recipes from Santorini, Rhodes, Crete, Corfu, and Athens

Grill School – Grilling is more than technique, it’s an art form

If it Swims – Mastering the basics of fish cookery: searing, baking, shallow-poaching, deep-poaching, and curing

In the Kitchen with Jacques – Celebrating the glorious career of our Executive Culinary Director and world-renowned Master Chef through knife skills, the secrets of emulsion, and a selection of Jacques’ favorite dishes from his sixty-year career

Most Requested Red Ginger – Mastering the skills and most popular recipes from our acclaimed Asian restaurant

The Sicilian Kitchen – A celebration of pasta, fish, and rice dishes from the home kitchens of our faculty and crew

Viva Espana – Spanish cuisine has helped transform the culinary world and this class showcases traditional tapax and pintxos along with new and modern favorites