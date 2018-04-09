Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Lines Scramble as Boracay Closed to All Tourism

Ovation of the Seas

Adding to the list of challenges in the Asian market, the Philippines has closed the popular tourist island Boracay to all visitors, including cruise ships, citing significant environmental concerns.

Spokesperson Harry Roque said the destination would be closed for six months starting April 26, according to a CNN report.

Royal Caribbean International has already made moves, substituting in Manila on an Ovation of the Seas voyage in June.

Other operators with calls into Boracay include not only Royal Caribbean, but Star and Dream Cruises.

