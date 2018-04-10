Cruise Industry News 101

MSC Cruises USA Announces True Partnerships Award Winners

MSC Seaside

MSC Cruises USA  today announced the honorees of the company’s fifth annual MSC True Partnerships’ Awards.

“We have an incredibly positive outlook for the coming year, and we are thankful to our incredible partners for their hard work and continued effort in propelling MSC Cruises forward,” said Joe Jiffo, senior vice president of sales, MSC Cruises USA. “MSC Cruises is fully dedicated to supporting our travel partners and making this year the most mutually profitable, as we look forward to continued growth and expansion over the next ten years.”

The 2017 MSC True Partnerships Awards are presented to MSC Cruises’ top performing travel partners for the year based on overall business growth in revenue and guests, continuous partnership support and commitment to the MSC Cruises brand, and innovative marketing efforts that drive increased consumer awareness, the company said.

MSC True Partnerships’ list of 2017 award winners includes:

Online Strategic Account of the Year

WMPH Vacations

Southeast Account of the Year

Marvel Travel

Northeast Account of the Year

The Cruise Web

Host/Homebased Account of the Year

Avoya Travel

April 22, 2018
