Royal Caribbean International is making changes to its Asia program as the Quantum of the Seas will now leave its year-round position in the Chinese cruise market in favor of a seasonal deployment out of Singapore.

The 2014-built ship will sail from Marina Bay from Nov. 2019 to April 2020, with 34 sailings planning, and the first set of seven-night cruises for a Quantum-class ship in the Asia market, the company said.

There will also be shorter sailings, including four and five-night cruises.