Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Reports Record Month for Inaugural Calls

Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT), manager and operator of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal (KTCT), announced a record-setting month for inaugural ship calls in March 2018, according to a press release.

Jeff Bent, managing director of WCT, said: “We are overjoyed to have had such a broad diversity of new ships and lines visiting the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in a single month. It is testimony to the market appeal of Hong Kong and the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal across source markets and customer segments.”

WCT received a total of six inaugural ship calls in the month of March 2018, including three inaugural calls in just five days, with calls from the Viking Sun, Silver Discoverer and Windstar Star Legend.

In addition were first time visits from the Columbus, Norwegian Jewel, and Queen Elizabeth.

The Star Legend call was Windstar’s first at Kai Tak, and the Viking Sun call was Viking’s inaugural call in Hong Kong, the terminal operator said.

The terminal saw 22 ship calls in March, including nine overnights.

WCT was recently announced as the SME division winner of the biennial Service Excellence Award from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong, arguably the most prestigious award in the local transportation and logistics industry. The award ceremony will be held in late June 2018 at CILTHK’s 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, with the Secretary for Transport and Housing attending as Guest of Honor.

In March, WCT and the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal were recognized for continuous improvement in developing a barrier-free environment and culture for different groups in the community, and was included in the list of Barrier-free Companies/ Organisations 2017/18. It is just one of 7 companies/ organisations to be recognized in 2017/2018, and one of only 34 organizations in total in Hong Kong, to be labelled as a barrier-free company/ organization.