Ventura Completes Drydocking at Damen

The Ventura, from P&O Cruises UK, just completed a routine two-week drydocking at Damen Shiprepair Brest.

Major features of the maintenance program included the installation of two exhaust gas scrubbers, for which Damen Shiprepair Brest (DSBr) designed, manufactured and installed a seachest, the shipyard sayd.

While the Ventura was in DSBr’s Drydock number 3, at 420m by 80m the largest of DSBr’s three dry docks, the hull was water blasted and then, along with the superstructure, repainted. Additional work included maintenance of the propulsion systems and stabilizers, plus other minor repairs.

The scheduled work all got done in time for a March 28 cruise from Southampton to the Canary Islands and Lisbon.

“This is the first time that we have welcomed a vessel owned by Carnival plc (which operates the P&O Cruises brand),” said Patrick Renavot, Managing Director Damen Shiprepair Brest, “and we were delighted that the project was a success. All planned work was finished on time and the vessel returned to its busy schedule on schedule.

“As cruise ships expand in terms of both numbers and size, we hope to see our general activity in this sector grow. With two dry docks of 420-metres and 338-metres respectively plus a convenient and easily-accessed location for cruise ships entering and leaving the Atlantic, DSBr has much to offer owners and operators looking for yards capable of meeting their specific needs.”

In recent years, the yard has made substantial investments in its facilities including an enhanced black and grey water disposal capability and a new fire and cooling water supply system, it said.