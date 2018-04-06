Chef Matsuhisa To Host Crystal Baltic Cruise

Crystal Cruises announced that chef Nobu Matsuhisa will join Crystal Serenity’s June 19, 2018 “Baltic Bliss” sailing from Stockholm to London.

The company is planning a number of unique features for the voyage, including special dinners, curated menus, book signings and other celebrations hosted by the master chef, whose Silk Road and The Sushi Bar (on Crystal Serenity) and Umi Uma (on Crystal Symphony) are the only Nobu restaurants at sea.

Two Omakase (meaning “chef’s choice”) dinners will showcase Nobu’s specialties, with one hosted in Silk Road prepared by Nobu and his personally trained chefs, including a signed copy of his cookbook. The other, an intimate “Ultimate Omakase Sushi Bar and Connoisseur’s Vintage Dinner,” will feature multiple courses prepared by Nobu, paired with rare sake and wines selected by Sake Master Hazu and Crystal’s own head sommelier. The special dinner will accommodate just nine guests at The Sushi Bar.

“It is always a pleasure to have Nobu join our guests at sea, as he is nearly as famous for his engaging personality as for his masterful cuisine,” said Toni Neumeister, senior vice president of hotel operations. “Travelers can always enjoy Nobu’s specialties when sailing on Crystal Cruises, but the opportunity to learn from such a master and dine at his side is truly unique.”

In addition to these dining experiences, Nobu will host cooking demos, book signing sessions, and sake tastings with Sake Master Hazu. Special programming will also include special flower design classes with Nicolai Bergmann of the Flower & Design Studio in Tokyo.