Star Princess to Return to Nanaimo

The Star Princess returns Monday, April 9 at noon local time to the port of Nanimo.

The ship is on a trip from Los Angeles, where she departed on April 3. Other calls includeSanta Barbara, San Francisco, Astoria and Vancouver, completing an eight-day Pacific itinerary on April 10.

The Star Princess called on the Port of Nanaimo in October 2016 and October 2017; Monday marks her only call to Vancouver Island on this itinerary, according to a statement.

Ewan Moir, President & CEO of the Nanaimo Port Authority, said: “Nanaimo has the great pleasure, as a major gateway to Central Vancouver Island, of receiving the Star Princess for the third time in 19 months. The Star Princess’ arrival in April is a great economic lift for our communities, a significant benefit from first-time passengers to Vancouver Island. We believe that many passengers will return once they discover one of the most preferred destinations in the world.”

As passengers arrive in the cruise ship terminal, Tourism Nanaimo Travel Counsellors greet passengers and point the way to photo opportunities with the RCMP in Red Serge, the ‘Big Tub’ and displays of racing tubs from the Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society. Cannon Firings at our historic Bastion are scheduled for 1PM, 2PM and 3PM. Nanaimo Bar samplings are always part of our renowned hospitality, a favoured treat when visiting Nanaimo.

Passengers also take in the popular harbourside walkway, the Pioneer Waterfront Plaza and our interesting museums. Complimentary shuttles transport passengers from the passenger terminal through downtown Nanaimo including Maffeo-Sutton Park where they engage with Nanaimo Ambassadors and easily access the Saysutshun Experience on Newcastle Island.

“We provide a high level of service on a consistent basis with our city and regional partners. The amenities and tours complement our award winning cruise facility and programs that cruise lines can count on. Passengers tell us that we have an exceptional product and they want to see more of Central Vancouver Island," Moir added.