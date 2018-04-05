MSC Offers Free Drinks Booking Incentive for Caribbean Sailings

MSC Cruises USA has launched a new “Drinks on Us” promotion for MSC Seaside and MSC Divina Caribbean sailings that includes a wide-selection of complimentary drinks, according to a press release.

For new bookings made now through May 31, guests sailing in the Caribbean are offered unlimited non-alcoholic beverages including canned or fountain soda, bottled or canned juices and bottled water as well as alcoholic drinks including bottled and draft beers, wines by the glass and house brands of vodka, rum, gin, and whiskey (a value of more than $250 per person).

Ships included in Promotion: MSC Seaside and MSC Divina

Itinerary: Caribbean itineraries only

Eligible sail dates: April 14, 2018 forward

Pricing: Eligible MSC Seaside and MSC Divina Caribbean sailings start at $509 per person for an interior stateroom, with the Drinks on Us package included as part of the cruise fare

Guests must book by May 31, 2018.