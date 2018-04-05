Nicko Cruises Adds Two Antarctica Departures

Nicko Cruises announced it is partnering with Quark Expeditions to offer two different 14-day Antarctica cruises this coming season aboard the new World Explorer.
Being built in Portugal, the new 200-guest ship debuts this winter for Quark on a charter basis, while Nicko Cruises breaks into the ocean market with the ship in Europe for summer 2019.
Nicko announced it will have German-speaking expedition team members on both Antarctica departures.
"We are very pleased to be working with Quark Expeditions, one of the leading US based polar adventure companies," said Guido Laukamp, CEO. "With this experienced partner at our side we can offer our guests a unique travel experience."