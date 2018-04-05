Nicko Cruises Adds Two Antarctica Departures

World Explorer

Nicko Cruises announced it is partnering with Quark Expeditions to offer two different 14-day Antarctica cruises this coming season aboard the new World Explorer.

Being built in Portugal, the new 200-guest ship debuts this winter for Quark on a charter basis, while Nicko Cruises breaks into the ocean market with the ship in Europe for summer 2019.

Nicko announced it will have German-speaking expedition team members on both Antarctica departures. 

"We are very pleased to be working with Quark Expeditions, one of the leading US based polar adventure companies," said Guido Laukamp, ​​CEO. "With this experienced partner at our side we can offer our guests a unique travel experience."

