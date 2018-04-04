Kaufman, Austin and Allison Promoted to New Carnival Roles

Carnival Corporation announced a number of changes related to certain business units and its operations in Asia.

Anthony (Tony) Kaufman has been appointed executive vice president, professional services and chief financial officer, for four business units of Carnival Corporation– Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia. In his new role, Kaufman will oversee financial planning and reporting, financial analysis, accounting, tax and the financial strategy for this group. Kaufman now reports to Stein Kruse, chief executive officer of these business units. Previously, Kaufman served as executive vice president, international operations for Carnival plc’s Princess Cruises brand, leading the line’s Asia, Australia, United Kingdom and Europe business operations.

Deanna Austin, who has been with the company for 30 years, has been promoted to chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. In addition to her current accountability leading global deployment and revenue management, Austin has assumed overall responsibility for the commercial management for the Princess Cruises brand in 12 international offices situated in the UK, Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as well as international sales through Princess Cruises’ general sales agents around the world. Austin will continue to report to Jan Swartz, group president, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia.

Stuart Allison has been promoted to senior vice president, Asia-Pacific Planning and Operations, for the Princess Cruises brand, reporting to Deanna Austin. In this new role, his accountability expands to include direct responsibility for Carnival plc’s China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore business. With the company for nearly 20 years, Allison was previously vice president of Princess Cruises’ successful Australia and New Zealand business based in Sydney where he will remain. He will retain revenue and operations oversight for the Australia and New Zealand business.

“It’s my privilege to announce the promotions of Deanna, Tony and Stuart in these important senior roles and I’m confident their leadership, intellect and integrity will create a lasting effect for the brands, our employees and colleagues,” said Stein Kruse, chief executive officer.