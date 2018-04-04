Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Venus Group Launches New Website

Venus ProductVenus Group announced the launch of its newly redesigned website featuring streamlined menus, simplified navigation, and other custom features to improve the overall buying experience of its customers.

The website – fully responsive on all digital platforms – offers an abundance of photography, videos and product descriptions to help customers easily locate the desired products and services and request samples and pricing as needed, the company said.

Other website highlights include product catalogs, customer testimonials, product reviews, blogs and eBooks.

“This is an important step in reinforcing the Venus brand,” commented Mark Kelleher, Director of Marketing at Venus. “By utilizing new photography, video and detailed product descriptions to showcase our products ‘in action’, our customers will be better equipped to find the right solutions for their operations and also provide feedback though multiple communication methods including our social media channels.”

Venus Group, a privately held company founded in 1972, specializes in sustainable textile innovation, production, and distribution for the healthcare, institution, and hospitality industries. 

April 22, 2018
