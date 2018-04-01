Cruise Lines Get In On April Fool’s Day Fun

A number of cruise lines embraced April 1, a day that calls for good-faith practical jokes and fake announcements.

Take a look at the creative news:

P&O Cruises Australia

P&O Australia announced a “Walk the Wire” event (pictured above), scheduled for next December, letting guests walk on a wire between the Pacific Eden and Pacific Aria, with both ships at sea.

Underwater Wa-Fi

Industry newcomer Virgin Voyages continued to shake things up, announcing underwater Wi-Fi, or as they call it: Wa-Fi service.

“Using this incredible new technology, Virgin Voyages will offer underwater diving experiences unmatched by anything seen in the travel industry to date. Each ship will then serve as a beacon for the areas in the ocean within the vicinity of the vessel, with access to the network,” Virgin said. “By granting sailors underwater Wa-Fi access, we are allowing people to stay connected, even when they decide to explore the great abyss below. Imagine exploring the underwater world, coming across a fish you want to learn more about and being able to do that research right from your phone. Or diving with a group of friends and snapping the most epic underwater selfie ever, then posting it in real time.”

“Stepping into the untapped industry of ocean-based WiFi seemed the next natural step to us,” said Andy Schwalb, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Voyages. “We wanted to be able to bring the internet culture to our sailors, even in places where it has yet been unattainable, like under the water.”

CMV Silent Deck

Cruise & Maritime Voyages rolled out its new silent deck, for guests wanting “peace and quiet."

“Onboard crew plus guests alike will not be permitted to speak,” the company said. “Passengers will be communicated to by text messages or through hand delivered notices. On the Silent Deck there will be no music or announcements and silence will reign supreme in the area. Passengers not booked into the Silent Deck area will be able to pay a special supplement, known as ‘Hush Money’, for a short allocated period of tranquility whilst on board.”

Sails for Viking

Viking Line, a Scandinavian ferry operator, said it would retrofit traditional sails on its fleet, using recycled sheets.

Carnival Spirit to Ferry Duty

News involving the Australia-based Carnival Spirit had the ship replacing the Manly Ferry to Circular Quay for April. During the short ferry ride guests were offered the full complement of the ship’s activities.

“Prepare for the day ahead with a work-out in the Fitness Centre, or take a ride down the fastest and steepest slide at sea, Green Thunder, to truly wake yourself up,” Carnival said.