Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Danko Koncar Named New Owner at Uljanik Shipyard

Uljanik Yard

Uljanik Shipyard announced that Kermas Energija, owned by businessman Danko Koncar, is a new strategic partner of the yard, taking majority ownership.

Following financial issues and a government bailout that called for Uljanik to find a new owner, the shipyard said it had received three bids.

Along with Koncar's bid, the yard saw proposals from DIV, which owns rival Brodosplit, as well as Asian Bond Ventures. Koncar's proposal was deemed in the best interests of the yard. 

Koncar will now be faced with turning around a struggling shipyard operation. The entrepreneur adds to his yard portfolio in Croatia as he also owns Brodotrogir.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report