Wärtsilä Aquarius EC Ballast Water System Submitted for USCG Type Approval

Wärtsilä announced it has has submitted its Aquarius Electro-Chlorination (EC) Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for US Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval (TA) after successfully completing all the testing procedures required.

Wärtsilä received type approval from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2013 for the Electro-Chlorination system and the same successful design was used for the USCG application, according to a press release.

“Achieving this significant USCG testing milestone is a major step forward for the product. It provides customers with further assurance that this system efficiently addresses ballast water treatment compliance needs, with a reliable product and a partner committed to long-term global support,” said Joe Thomas, Director, Ballast Water Management Systems at Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä Aquarius EC BWMS uuses proven filtration and electro-chlorination technology, while maintaining a high degree of safety, operability and reliability. It ensures compliance with regulations, even with varying levels of water quality. Safety has been a fundamental consideration in the design, and hazard analyses aimed at eliminating installation and operational risks have supported its development.