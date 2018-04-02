Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Wärtsilä Aquarius EC Ballast Water System Submitted for USCG Type Approval

Wartsila BWMS

Wärtsilä announced it has has submitted its Aquarius Electro-Chlorination (EC) Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for US Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval (TA) after successfully completing all the testing procedures required.

Wärtsilä received type approval from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2013 for the Electro-Chlorination system and the same successful design was used for the USCG application, according to a press release.

“Achieving this significant USCG testing milestone is a major step forward for the product. It provides customers with further assurance that this system efficiently addresses ballast water treatment compliance needs, with a reliable product and a partner committed to long-term global support,” said Joe Thomas, Director, Ballast Water Management Systems at Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä Aquarius EC BWMS uuses proven filtration and electro-chlorination technology, while maintaining a high degree of safety, operability and reliability. It ensures compliance with regulations, even with varying levels of water quality. Safety has been a fundamental consideration in the design, and hazard analyses aimed at eliminating installation and operational risks have supported its development. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Annual Report