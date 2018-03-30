Lindblad Adds Shorter Galapagos Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions in introducing shorter, one-week Galapagos itineraries aboard the newly refurbished 48-guest National Geographic Islander,

The expedition features 5 days in the archipelago exploring the islands, with one night pre-voyage in Guayaquil, and the option of another night post voyage at no additional charge, the company said.

With multiple adventures each day on land and undersea—including options for walks and hikes, kayaking, paddle-boarding and snorkeling—guests will enjoy the full Lindblad-National Geographic Galápagos cruise experience on these shorter expeditions with five days exploring the archipelago, the company announced.

Dr. Sylvia Earle, marine biologist and Explorer-in-Residence at the National Geographic Society, will join the first two Wild Galápagos Escape voyages as special guest speaker. Named one of Time magazine's "Heroes for the Planet," Sylvia is former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and founder of SEAlliance, which partnered with National Geographic on Mission Blue to further global initiatives aimed at restoring health and productivity to the ocean. She will join the November 24 and 29, 2018 voyages.

The other departures for Wild Galápagos Escape include April 27; May 2, 11, 16; August 31; September 5, 14, 19, and October 31, 2019. Rates begin at $5,450 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabins.