Cruise Industry News 101

Carnival Horizon Presented by Fincantieri

Carnival Horizon

The Carnival Horizon was presented today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone to its ship owner, according to a press release. 

The ceremony was attended, among others, for the ship owner, by Micky Arison, Chairman of Carnival Corporation, and Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, while Fincantieri was represented by Giampiero Massolo, Chairman and Giuseppe Bono, CEO.

The Carnival Horizon was built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera and is a sister ship to the Carnival Vista. The ship is 133,500 tons and 323 meters long. 

Fincantieri has built 81 cruise ships since 1990, 64 of which were for Carnival’s different brands.

April 22, 2018
